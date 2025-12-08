Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over 'Hinglish' Health Security Cess Bill 2025

The Health Security Cess Bill 2025 was discussed in India's Rajya Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described it as a resource for health and national security. Opposition MPs criticized the bill's bilingual title and called for deeper scrutiny. The bill levies a cess on pan masala manufacturers.

The Rajya Sabha engaged in a heated debate over the Health Security Cess Bill 2025, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman elaborating on its purpose in creating a specialized funding stream for health security and national security in India.

Opposition legislators criticized the bill's titling, which combines Hindi and English, calling for its referral to a parliamentary committee. Key areas of contention include the bill's implication on health policies and the potential misuse of funds.

The bill aims to impose a cess on the production capacity of pan masala manufacturers while exempting essential goods, promising not to impact ordinary citizens. Critics, however, remain skeptical about its implementation and broader economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

