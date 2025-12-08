Court Slams Police Negligence in Child Rape Case
A Delhi court criticized police negligence in a case involving the rape of a four-year-old girl. The court addressed the lack of a victim impact report and ordered interim compensation for the child. The victim suffers severe injuries requiring long-term medical care, highlighting the need for justice and support for the family.
A Delhi court has expressed shock over what it described as negligent police conduct in handling the brutal rape of a four-year-old girl.
The case, overseen by Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat, focused on determining interim compensation for the victim amidst a concerning absence of a victim impact report.
The court was appalled at the police's lack of responsiveness and underscored the gravity of the girl's injuries, which require extensive medical care. Consequently, the court ordered an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim, reaffirming the need to alleviate the child's and her family's suffering.
