Court Slams Police Negligence in Child Rape Case

A Delhi court has expressed shock over what it described as negligent police conduct in handling the brutal rape of a four-year-old girl.

The case, overseen by Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat, focused on determining interim compensation for the victim amidst a concerning absence of a victim impact report.

The court was appalled at the police's lack of responsiveness and underscored the gravity of the girl's injuries, which require extensive medical care. Consequently, the court ordered an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim, reaffirming the need to alleviate the child's and her family's suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)