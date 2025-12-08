Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Health Security Cess Bill in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha witnessed opposition to the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill as members argued it undermines cooperative federalism by centralizing funds meant for state health infrastructure. The Bill proposes a special cess on pan masala units, which critics claim concentrates financial power with the Union government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:27 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Health Security Cess Bill in Rajya Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill sparked intense debate in the Rajya Sabha, with opposition members accusing it of violating cooperative federalism. The Bill's provision allowing the central government to impose a special cess on pan masala manufacturing has been met with criticism for centralizing funds and undermining state autonomy.

Opposition voices, including those from the Left, Shiv Sena (UBT), and IUML, have argued that the Bill leads to financial centralization in the Union government's hands, away from states like Kerala. They question the ruling BJP's commitment to a federal structure, as health is traditionally a state subject.

Concerns were also raised about the unequal distribution of the cess and its impact on state funds. Critics highlight that major tobacco products consumed illegally are not addressed, while proponents argue for increased health investment. The debate underscores the tension between regional needs and central control in India's federal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025