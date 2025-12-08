Controversy Erupts Over Health Security Cess Bill in Rajya Sabha

The Health Security se National Security Cess Bill sparked intense debate in the Rajya Sabha, with opposition members accusing it of violating cooperative federalism. The Bill's provision allowing the central government to impose a special cess on pan masala manufacturing has been met with criticism for centralizing funds and undermining state autonomy.

Opposition voices, including those from the Left, Shiv Sena (UBT), and IUML, have argued that the Bill leads to financial centralization in the Union government's hands, away from states like Kerala. They question the ruling BJP's commitment to a federal structure, as health is traditionally a state subject.

Concerns were also raised about the unequal distribution of the cess and its impact on state funds. Critics highlight that major tobacco products consumed illegally are not addressed, while proponents argue for increased health investment. The debate underscores the tension between regional needs and central control in India's federal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)