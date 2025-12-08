Maoist Central Committee member Ramdher alias Deu Majji and 11 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon: Police.
PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:23 IST
