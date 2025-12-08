Delhi's Open-Terrace Restaurant Crisis: A Potential Inferno
Delhi faces a potential fire tragedy due to illegal operations and safety violations at open-terrace restaurants, warned IVP leader Mukesh Goyal. Despite restrictions, hundreds of such establishments allegedly operate unchecked, posing significant risks. Goyal urged the MCD for strict enforcement to avert a major disaster.
- Country:
- India
Concerns over a potential fire tragedy in Delhi's open-terrace restaurants have been raised by senior MCD councillor and Indraprastha Vikas Party leader Mukesh Goyal. He draws stark parallels to a tragic incident in Goa, where a fire claimed over 25 lives, underscoring illegal practices and oversight lapses in Delhi.
Goyal alleges widespread violations, pointing out that despite regulations permitting only food service, many affected establishments purportedly run illegal bars. The councillor claims that MCD's data inconsistencies reveal systemic collusion, with actual open-terrace numbers significantly surpassing official records.
Highlighting the risk, Goyal specifically mentioned outlets of 'Birch by Romeo Lane,' which operate in Delhi and allegedly commit similar safety violations. He calls for immediate MCD action to enforce rules, close illegal operations, and prevent a catastrophe similar to the one in Goa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
