Tension in Yemen: Airspace Closures Amid Southern Separatists' Advances

Yemen's airspace was temporarily closed as tensions rose with separatist movements backed by the UAE seizing key oil-rich regions. The Saudi-led coalition, controlling the airspace since 2015, halted flights from the city of Aden. These developments signify potential fractures within the anti-Houthi alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

The airspace above war-torn Yemen was temporarily shut down Monday, as tensions heightened in the southern region. An official disclosed that the closure followed the takeover of an oil-rich area by a UAE-backed separatist group, threatening the cohesion of the anti-Houthi alliance.

The Saudi-led coalition, which has overseen Yemen's airspace since 2015, briefly suspended flights to and from Aden, the government's temporary seat. This was seen as a response to the Southern Transitional Council's expansion in the south, notably in the oil-abundant Hadhramaut province. The suspension was lifted following hours of disruption.

Observers note these military advances by the STC, a UAE-supported faction, mark a significant shift in Yemen's conflict landscape. The potential fragmentation of the coalition poses security concerns, as analysts highlight the UAE's growing influence, questioning Saudi Arabia's subsequent strategic decisions.

