Tension in Yemen: Airspace Closures Amid Southern Separatists' Advances

The airspace above war-torn Yemen was temporarily shut down Monday, as tensions heightened in the southern region. An official disclosed that the closure followed the takeover of an oil-rich area by a UAE-backed separatist group, threatening the cohesion of the anti-Houthi alliance.

The Saudi-led coalition, which has overseen Yemen's airspace since 2015, briefly suspended flights to and from Aden, the government's temporary seat. This was seen as a response to the Southern Transitional Council's expansion in the south, notably in the oil-abundant Hadhramaut province. The suspension was lifted following hours of disruption.

Observers note these military advances by the STC, a UAE-supported faction, mark a significant shift in Yemen's conflict landscape. The potential fragmentation of the coalition poses security concerns, as analysts highlight the UAE's growing influence, questioning Saudi Arabia's subsequent strategic decisions.