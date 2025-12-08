Left Menu

STC Expands Control Across Southern Yemen Amid Power Shift

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) has significantly expanded its control across southern Yemen, marking a major shift in power dynamics. This move has resulted in minimal resistance as Saudi-backed forces withdraw, centered around a military operation called 'Promising Future.' The STC now aims for greater southern autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:16 IST
STC Expands Control Across Southern Yemen Amid Power Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) proclaimed its expanded presence across southern Yemen, including the vital port city of Aden, signifying a notable power shift. This development follows a military operation dubbed 'Promising Future' and sees the STC consolidating its control with minimal resistance from Saudi-backed forces.

Notably, senior leading figures from rival groups, including Rashad al-Alimi and Prime Minister Salem Saleh Bin Braik, have left Aden. These movements, however, were not enforced by the STC. The UAE has expressed its support for a political resolution, aligning with Saudi Arabia, despite the upheaval.

This territorial advancement underlines the STC's desire for southern autonomy and challenges the authority of the internationally recognized government. The situation remains tense as the STC coordinates with local forces in strategic areas while maintaining a stance ready to confront the Houthis if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
3
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025