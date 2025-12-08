STC Expands Control Across Southern Yemen Amid Power Shift

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) proclaimed its expanded presence across southern Yemen, including the vital port city of Aden, signifying a notable power shift. This development follows a military operation dubbed 'Promising Future' and sees the STC consolidating its control with minimal resistance from Saudi-backed forces.

Notably, senior leading figures from rival groups, including Rashad al-Alimi and Prime Minister Salem Saleh Bin Braik, have left Aden. These movements, however, were not enforced by the STC. The UAE has expressed its support for a political resolution, aligning with Saudi Arabia, despite the upheaval.

This territorial advancement underlines the STC's desire for southern autonomy and challenges the authority of the internationally recognized government. The situation remains tense as the STC coordinates with local forces in strategic areas while maintaining a stance ready to confront the Houthis if necessary.

