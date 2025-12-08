Left Menu

Tragedy in Goa: Fire Claims 25 Lives at Nightclub

A devastating nightclub fire in Goa resulted in 25 fatalities, including nine individuals from Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered condolences and called for swift cooperation between local and Goa officials to support the victims' families. Casualties included 20 staff members and five tourists.

Tragedy in Goa: Fire Claims 25 Lives at Nightclub
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic fire at a nightclub near Panaji, Goa, claimed the lives of 25 individuals, sparking grief and condolences from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Among the deceased were 20 employees working at the venue and five tourists, with four hailing from Delhi.

Efforts are underway to assist the bereaved families, as Dhami instructed officials to coordinate effectively with the Goa administration to ensure comprehensive support is provided. Meanwhile, five injured people are receiving treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

