Tragedy in Goa: Fire Claims 25 Lives at Nightclub

A catastrophic fire at a nightclub near Panaji, Goa, claimed the lives of 25 individuals, sparking grief and condolences from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Among the deceased were 20 employees working at the venue and five tourists, with four hailing from Delhi.

Efforts are underway to assist the bereaved families, as Dhami instructed officials to coordinate effectively with the Goa administration to ensure comprehensive support is provided. Meanwhile, five injured people are receiving treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).