Left Menu

Fake Officer's Bold Deception Uncovered in Maharashtra

A man impersonating a class one officer from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office was arrested for defrauding a jeweller of Rs 2.80 crore. Identified as Vaibhav Paresh Thakar, he exploited the guise to lure victims with promises of discounted gold, using a fake identity and government links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:16 IST
Fake Officer's Bold Deception Uncovered in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old individual has been apprehended for allegedly masquerading as a class one officer from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, with the intent to defraud a jeweller of Rs 2.80 crore, according to authorities on Monday.

The suspect, Vaibhav Paresh Thakar, has been placed in police custody until December 12, following his capture by Lokmanya Tilak Marg police officials in South Mumbai. Thakar reportedly utilized this scheme to deceive multiple individuals.

The investigation is probing Thakar's potential connections with state officials, and his means of access to a government vehicle and a fake identification card, which supposedly allowed him entry to the Chief Minister's residence and led to further crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025