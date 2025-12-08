Fake Officer's Bold Deception Uncovered in Maharashtra

A 32-year-old individual has been apprehended for allegedly masquerading as a class one officer from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, with the intent to defraud a jeweller of Rs 2.80 crore, according to authorities on Monday.

The suspect, Vaibhav Paresh Thakar, has been placed in police custody until December 12, following his capture by Lokmanya Tilak Marg police officials in South Mumbai. Thakar reportedly utilized this scheme to deceive multiple individuals.

The investigation is probing Thakar's potential connections with state officials, and his means of access to a government vehicle and a fake identification card, which supposedly allowed him entry to the Chief Minister's residence and led to further crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)