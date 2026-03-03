Trump to Attend White House Correspondents' Dinner as Honoree
President Donald Trump will attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25 for the first time as President. Historically, every president since Calvin Coolidge has attended, except Trump. He previously boycotted the event, criticizing the media. The dinner is part of celebrations marking America's 250th birthday.
In an unexpected turn, President Donald Trump announced his intention to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, marking his first appearance at the event as President. Historically, this annual dinner has seen attendance from every president since Calvin Coolidge, except for Trump.
Trump explained his previous absence by criticizing the media's treatment of him during his presidency. He had boycotted the event throughout his first term, citing negative press coverage as the primary reason for staying away.
This year, Trump's participation coincides with America's 250th birthday celebrations. Trump's acceptance of the Correspondents Association's invitation signals a shift as he looks forward to making the event 'something very special.'
