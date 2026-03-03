Global Tensions Soar as Middle East Conflict Escalates

On Monday, the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran escalated, with Israel attacking Lebanon following Hezbollah's retaliatory strikes. The conflict continues unabated as Tehran targets Gulf states hosting U.S. bases.

President Trump indicated the military operation could persist for weeks. The U.S.'s strike in response to an alleged imminent threat has thrown the Gulf into chaos, affecting global oil trade and civilian lives.

Kuwait mistakenly downed U.S. jets amid Iranian attacks, illustrating the conflict's volatile nature. Accusations of unlawful aggression and repercussions continue, leaving international tensions strained.

