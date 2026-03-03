Global Tensions Soar as Middle East Conflict Escalates
The U.S. and Israel's military actions against Iran have intensifying consequences in the Middle East, disrupting the global economy. Tensions are high after the killing of Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and attacks on Gulf states. President Trump warns of a prolonged conflict with military and political implications worldwide.
On Monday, the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran escalated, with Israel attacking Lebanon following Hezbollah's retaliatory strikes. The conflict continues unabated as Tehran targets Gulf states hosting U.S. bases.
President Trump indicated the military operation could persist for weeks. The U.S.'s strike in response to an alleged imminent threat has thrown the Gulf into chaos, affecting global oil trade and civilian lives.
Kuwait mistakenly downed U.S. jets amid Iranian attacks, illustrating the conflict's volatile nature. Accusations of unlawful aggression and repercussions continue, leaving international tensions strained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turmoil in Pakistan: Protests Erupt After Ayatollah Khamenei's Death
Protests Surge in Kashmir Following Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing
Congress Leader Ajay Rai Honors Ayatollah Khamenei: A Gesture of Solidarity
Shia-Sunni Unity Rises Amid Prayers for Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei
Protests Erupt in Kashmir Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death