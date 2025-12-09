Dr Jitendra Singh Meets CSS Group C Delegation, Assures Action on Promotions

A delegation from the Central Secretariat Services (CSS) Group C Employees’ Association met Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, at Parliament, submitting a detailed representation on long-pending service-related issues. Their demands centred on timely promotions, cadre restructuring, and the urgent need for structural reforms within lower secretariat cadres.

Mass Promotions Undertaken to End Decades of Stagnation

During the interaction, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that the government has already implemented large-scale promotions across:

Central Secretariat Service (CSS)

Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS)

Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS)

He emphasized that these promotions were undertaken to overcome severe stagnation that had built up over several decades under earlier governments.

Dr. Singh noted that the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, carried out a mass promotion drive, clearing long-pending cases and backlog promotions, including those related to reserved category vacancies.

Over 24,000 Promotions Issued Since 2022

Highlighting the scale of the reform effort, the Minister recalled:

8,000+ promotions were issued on a single day – 30 June 2022

Over 16,200 promotions were approved between 2022 and 2024 across different grades

These actions, he said, reflect the government’s commitment to ensure timely career progression, which is essential for maintaining morale and work efficiency in the Central Secretariat.

Delegation Highlights Delays in Promotions for MTS and CSCS Cadres

According to the representation submitted, the employees requested:

Faster promotions for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

Streamlining of promotions within the CSCS cadre

The delegation pointed out that many Group C employees continue to face years-long delays in elevation due to structural gaps and the absence of a clear, predictable career path.

Employees expressed hope that, just as the Minister intervened effectively in senior cadre promotions earlier, similar attention would now be directed toward junior and support-level staff.

Demand for Early Publication of the First CSCS Cadre Review

The Association also urged:

Immediate publication of the first CSCS Cadre Review

Implementation of cadre restructuring reforms

These changes, they argued, are essential to remove bottlenecks, modernize the service structure, and align career progression with the evolving needs of a modern civil service.

Minister Directs Officials to Act Promptly

Dr. Jitendra Singh assured the delegation that the concerns raised would be examined on priority, directing officials to take expeditious steps. His assurance has raised expectations among Group C employees awaiting long-overdue reforms.

The representatives thanked the Minister, expressing confidence that timely action would:

Improve morale

Enhance administrative efficiency

Strengthen the Central Secretariat workforce

Part of Broader Governance Reforms

The engagement comes at a time when the government is emphasizing:

Administrative reforms

Capacity building

Improved service conditions

as part of its wider governance and civil service transformation agenda. Addressing long-standing career progression concerns of Group C employees is seen as a crucial step toward a more motivated and future-ready administrative machinery.