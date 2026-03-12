Left Menu

Manchester Hosts India - Northern England Opportunity Summit to Boost Bilateral Trade

The Consulate General of India in Manchester celebrates its first anniversary with the 'India - Northern England Opportunity Summit'. The event highlights investment opportunities for Indian businesses in northern England, coinciding with the impending India-UK Free Trade Agreement, promising significant bilateral economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:59 IST
The Consulate General of India in Manchester marks its inaugural anniversary with a landmark summit focusing on investment prospects for Indian enterprises in northern England. Titled the 'India - Northern England Opportunity Summit', the event will take place on March 20 at the renowned Old Trafford stadium.

The summit brings together influential policymakers, entrepreneurs, and industry experts from India and the UK to engage in dialogue and forge partnerships. This initiative underscores Manchester's strategic position as a gateway for Indian businesses aiming to expand into the UK and Europe, fostering a corridor for investment and growth.

The summit coincides with the anticipated implementation of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), part of the larger Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The trade deal could add a significant boost to the regional economy, as noted by UK Minister Lord Jason Stockwood, with bilateral trade statistics already showing a 15% increase over the past year.

