Life Sentence for Kirti: A Tragic Tale of Murder and Loss

A court has sentenced a man, Kirti alias Laxman, to life imprisonment for murdering two children. He strangled them and disposed of their bodies at a brick kiln. Pinki Devi, the children's mother, had identified the bodies and testified before her recent death under harsh circumstances.

A court delivered a life sentence to Kirti alias Laxman, 28, for the murder of two children in a chilling case of domestic conflict and tragedy. Kirti was also fined Rs 60,000 for his crimes, a lawyer confirmed on Tuesday.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Pushpa Singh handed down two life terms for the killings of Vishal and Sudama, children aged four and six, adding a fine of Rs 30,000 for each case. These sentences will run concurrently, according to the Assistant Government Counsel Pravesh Kumar Tiwari.

Tragically, the boy's mother, Pinki Devi, died in deplorable conditions three days prior, succumbing to cold on a highway beneath an overbridge. Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik recounted that the case emerged on July 4, 2024, upon finding foul-smelling bodies wrapped in a sari in a long-abandoned kiln. Devi, a member of the nomadic Musahar community, had identified her children's remains after a four-day search and had testified against Kirti before her untimely death.

