C.R. Patil Launches Jal Shakti Hackathon–2025 and Bharat-WIN Water Innovation Portal

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri C. R. Patil inaugurated the Jal Shakti Hackathon–2025 and the Bharat-WIN Portal at Shram Shakti Bhawan, New Delhi, marking a major national initiative to strengthen India’s water innovation ecosystem. The programme aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Water Vision @ 2047’, which calls for a technologically empowered, sustainable, and water-secure India.

“A National Movement for Water Innovation,” Says Minister

Addressing participants from across the country, Shri Patil emphasized that the Hackathon is not just a competition but a national movement, bringing together citizens, scientists, innovators, youth, and industry leaders to develop practical and transformative water solutions.

He reiterated that water security is central to India’s development agenda, and leveraging technological innovation is essential to strengthening resilience, equity, and sustainability in the sector.

BHARAT–WIN: A Public Innovation Platform for Water Solutions

Hosted at https://bharatwin.mowr.gov.in, the new portal is part of the BHARAT–WIN (Water Innovation Network) platform, designed to democratize water-sector innovation and make it a public good accessible to:

Startups and MSMEs

Industry and corporate partners

Research institutions and laboratories

Young innovators, rural youth, women-led enterprises

Academia and global collaborators

The Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society (Jan Bhagidari) approach ensures broad participation, enabling India to harness collective expertise to address urgent water-sector challenges.

Key Focus Areas of the Hackathon

The Jal Shakti Hackathon will support innovation in priority domains such as:

Water resource management

Wastewater treatment and reuse

Water-use efficiency & circular economy

Smart water monitoring (IoT, sensors, digital grids)

Climate resilience and hydrological modelling

Flood & drought forecasting

Precision agriculture & farm-level water conservation

Revival of traditional water systems

River-basin and watershed management

These themes reflect India’s strategic emphasis on scaling resilient and digital water solutions.

Transparent Participation and Funding Support

The portal enables a robust and user-friendly submission process featuring:

Transparent idea submission and evaluation

Regular calls for proposals based on national priorities

Open participation from innovators across regions, including the North East

Encouragement for women-led teams and enterprises

Under the ‘Research and Development Programme in Water Sector’ and the National Water Mission, the Ministry will provide grants-in-aid for selected innovations.

Hackathon Incentives

Winning participants will receive:

₹1 lakh grant for developing a Proof-of-Concept (PoC)

Mentorship support through national research institutions

Opportunities for piloting and real-world implementation

National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee, Named Implementation Agency

The National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee, has been designated as the Project Implementation Agency (PIA). NIH will:

Scrutinize submitted proposals

Facilitate expert review

Recommend innovations for approval by the Secretary, DoWR, RD&GR

Support capacity-building and scaling of solutions

This ensures that the innovations supported under the Hackathon are both technically strong and field-ready.

Driving India Toward a Water-Secure Future

The Jal Shakti Hackathon–2025 and Bharat-WIN Portal represent a major leap in India’s commitment to:

Scientific water management

Digital transformation of governance

Grassroots innovation

Collaboration between government, industry, academia and civil society

By engaging the entire nation, the initiative aims to accelerate India’s journey toward Water Vision @ 2047—a future where every drop is conserved, managed efficiently, and used sustainably.