Drug Bust in Pulwama: Major Seizure of Charas
Officials in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, arrested suspected drug peddler Vikas Ahmad Lone. At a checkpoint on Circular Road, authorities seized 392 grams of charas hidden in a polythene bag. The operation marks another step in the region's ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, arrested a suspected drug peddler on Monday. The individual, identified as Vikas Ahmad Lone, was apprehended at a strategically placed checkpoint near Gangoo Crossing, officials reported.
During the arrest, authorities recovered approximately 392 grams of charas, a resinous substance often associated with illicit drug trade, hidden in a polythene bag. The bust highlights the persistent efforts of the local police force to combat the drug menace in the region.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of law against the accused. This operation further underscores the ongoing initiative to curb drug trafficking activities in Pulwama.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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