Drug Bust in Pulwama: Major Seizure of Charas

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, arrested a suspected drug peddler on Monday. The individual, identified as Vikas Ahmad Lone, was apprehended at a strategically placed checkpoint near Gangoo Crossing, officials reported.

During the arrest, authorities recovered approximately 392 grams of charas, a resinous substance often associated with illicit drug trade, hidden in a polythene bag. The bust highlights the persistent efforts of the local police force to combat the drug menace in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of law against the accused. This operation further underscores the ongoing initiative to curb drug trafficking activities in Pulwama.

(With inputs from agencies.)