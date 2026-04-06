Porter Accelerates Logistics Reach: Expands to Eight Cities

Porter, the logistics platform, has widened its service network by launching operations in eight new cities spanning six Indian states. This strategic expansion, declared on Monday, aims to bring streamlined and organized goods transportation solutions tailored for MSMEs.

Initially, Porter's services in these cities, including Mysore, Madurai, Jabalpur, and others, will focus on two-wheeler logistics. This approach is crafted to efficiently handle the challenges of cramped streets and busy commercial areas, offering businesses a reliable option for transporting goods. As part of its growth plan, Porter intends to introduce larger vehicles to bolster its transport capabilities in the coming months.

Addressing the prevalent issues of unreliable transportation and lack of scalability in the logistics industry, Ankit Dwivedi, VP for expansion at Porter, highlighted the platform's commitment to technology-driven solutions. By integrating digital and on-demand logistics services, Porter aims to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs for MSMEs, ultimately enhancing their market competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)