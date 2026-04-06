The Deceptive Network: Uncovering the Kidney Transplant Racket in Uttar Pradesh

A kidney transplant racket spanning multiple towns in Uttar Pradesh has come to light, involving unqualified practitioners and possible international links, officials revealed on Monday.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal has called for a crackdown on fake practitioners within the towns of Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

The arrests include operation theater staff, suspected facilitators, and key figures entangled in the illegal operation. Investigations show the racket's reach across various states and the inclusion of foreign nationals as victims.