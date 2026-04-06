The Deceptive Network: Uncovering the Kidney Transplant Racket in Uttar Pradesh
A complex kidney transplant racket has been unveiled across several Uttar Pradesh towns, involving unqualified practitioners and possible international connections. Eight arrests have been made, including healthcare workers and alleged facilitators. Investigations reveal multiple state and international links, with victims both local and foreign. Authorities are intensifying the crackdown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A kidney transplant racket spanning multiple towns in Uttar Pradesh has come to light, involving unqualified practitioners and possible international links, officials revealed on Monday.
Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal has called for a crackdown on fake practitioners within the towns of Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, and Ghaziabad.
The arrests include operation theater staff, suspected facilitators, and key figures entangled in the illegal operation. Investigations show the racket's reach across various states and the inclusion of foreign nationals as victims.
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