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DLTA President Rohit Rajpal Emphasizes Opportunity for Indian Women's Tennis in Billie Jean King Cup 2026

The 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania tournament, to be hosted in New Delhi, presents a major opportunity for India. DLTA President Rohit Rajpal highlighted the growth of Indian women's sports and the emergence of young tennis talent like Maaya, hailed as a potential star following in Sania Mirza's footsteps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:10 IST
DLTA President Rohit Rajpal Emphasizes Opportunity for Indian Women's Tennis in Billie Jean King Cup 2026
DLTA President Rohit Rajpal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development for Indian tennis, the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania tournament will be held at Delhi's DLTA Stadium. Rohit Rajpal, President of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, expressed optimism about India's prospects, underscoring the rising stature of women's sports in the country.

India's recent achievements, particularly in cricket with a World Cup victory, exemplify the strength of female athletes. Rajpal, speaking at the DLTA Complex, highlighted the tournament's prospective impact. He said, "This is a high-profile event, and we have high expectations. Our women's team has a commendable track record, and with optimal performance, they can emerge victorious."

Despite the departure of tennis legend Sania Mirza, Rajpal emphasized the promising young talent, including the 16-year-old Maaya. He commented, "Sania Mirza remains an iconic figure, but with Maaya training at Italy's Piatti Academy, we foresee a bright future. Last year's strong performance in Asia/Oceania Group I further boosts our confidence."

(With inputs from agencies.)

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