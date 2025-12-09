Orban and Trump: Talks on Financial Partnership Begin Amid Disputed Assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump have decided to initiate discussions on novel financial cooperation, even as a reported $20 billion aid proposal remains unsettled, according to Hungary's foreign minister.

In response to a Politico article, Trump denied granting financial support to Hungary. Last month, Orban hinted at various financial frameworks available through collaboration with the U.S., potentially valued at $20 billion, amid efforts to stabilize Hungary's economy.

During their White House meeting on November 7, Orban, who faces a tough election battle, secured a temporary U.S. sanctions waiver for Russian energy use. This waiver could lead to options like a currency swap or a flexible credit line, though Trump clarified no promises were made. Orban's government is investing in domestic support measures amid economic stagnation, while considering alternatives to EU funds, currently frozen due to rule-of-law disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)