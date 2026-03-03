Tamil Nadu Politics: AIADMK Criticizes DMK's Financial Aid as Election Gimmick

AIADMK leader Sellur Raju on Tuesday critiqued the Tamil Nadu government's Rs 2,000 assistance to vulnerable groups as a ploy for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. Raju asserted that, regardless of alliances, citizens are poised for a governmental change and accused DMK of persistently wooing coalition partners.

In a parallel critique, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran labeled the DMK's financial aid as an "election-time gimmick," accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of not honoring the promise to raise the elderly assistance amount to Rs 1,500. He suggested the Rs 2,000 aid was a mere electoral stunt.

The Tamil Nadu government has credited Rs 2,000 to accounts of senior citizens, widows, and disadvantaged groups under the KMUT scheme. Despite these financial moves, opposition leaders maintain that these efforts are insufficient to sway public sentiment, which they claim is set on expelling the DMK in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)