Hearing in Sanjay Singh's Election Code Violation Case Deferred

The legal proceedings involving Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, concerning alleged election code violations, have faced a delay after a tragic event. A lawyer's unexpected demise led to the deferment of the hearing, rescheduled for December 18, as per court officials.

The case traces back to an unauthorized public meeting during the 2021 panchayat elections, purportedly organized in Hasanpur village in support of district member Salma Begum. It resulted in charges against Sanjay Singh and several others, which were later processed through police investigation.

Singh had missed earlier court appearances, leading to a bailable warrant against him, which was resolved when he surrendered in July 2024. Eleven defendants, including Singh, face ongoing proceedings, with evidence currently being recorded ahead of the December hearing.

