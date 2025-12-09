Left Menu

Hearing in Sanjay Singh's Election Code Violation Case Deferred

A court hearing in AAP MP Sanjay Singh's election code violation case was postponed due to a lawyer's death. Initially filed in April 2021, the case involves unauthorized public gatherings. Singh surrendered in July 2024 and posted bail. The next hearing is set for December 18.

The legal proceedings involving Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, concerning alleged election code violations, have faced a delay after a tragic event. A lawyer's unexpected demise led to the deferment of the hearing, rescheduled for December 18, as per court officials.

The case traces back to an unauthorized public meeting during the 2021 panchayat elections, purportedly organized in Hasanpur village in support of district member Salma Begum. It resulted in charges against Sanjay Singh and several others, which were later processed through police investigation.

Singh had missed earlier court appearances, leading to a bailable warrant against him, which was resolved when he surrendered in July 2024. Eleven defendants, including Singh, face ongoing proceedings, with evidence currently being recorded ahead of the December hearing.

