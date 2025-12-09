Tragedy in Goa: Nightclub Fire Turns Fatal for Young Chef

The family of Subhash Chhetri, a 24-year-old trainee chef who perished in the tragic Goa nightclub fire, is holding club authorities responsible for his death due to the violation of essential safety standards.

The devastating fire occurred on the night of December 6 at the Birch by Romeo Lane club in Arpora, North Goa, leading to 25 fatalities. Chhetri's family demands a comprehensive and unbiased investigation and seeks stringent action against those accountable.

His sister, Urmila, expressed her shock upon discovering his name among the deceased, highlighting his role as the family's sole breadwinner. His uncle, Dilip Chhetri, echoed the call for a fair probe and criticized the lack of alerts that could have saved those in the kitchen.

