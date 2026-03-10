Left Menu

India's Strategic Energy Maneuver Amid West Asia Crisis

Amidst the West Asia conflict impacting oil prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed ministers to coordinate efforts in ensuring Indian consumers are buffered from supply disruptions. India, heavily reliant on imports, diversifies its sources and prioritizes essential energy supplies to households and transport sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to the escalating conflict in West Asia that sent oil prices soaring, convened a meeting with key ministers on Tuesday. His directive was clear: work in unison to shield Indian consumers from any adverse effects on petroleum product availability and pricing.

Amid rising tensions following the US and Israeli assaults on Iran, concerns over potential shortages have gripped India, a nation reliant on crude oil and natural gas imports. Notably, Modi emphasized that India should diversify its energy procurement beyond West Asia, sourcing from countries like the US, Russia, and Australia.

As disruptions affect India's gas supply by 30%, the government is reallocating available gas, prioritizing LPG production, CNG, and piped cooking gas, to maintain uninterrupted services to households and the transport sector. These strategic steps are vital, especially with the disrupted movement of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz impacting over 60 mmscmd of gas.

