'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Sparks Massive Anticipation with Record Ticket Sales

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' set to hit theaters on March 19, is already making waves in the cinematic world, with over 150,000 tickets sold for its paid preview shows, according to PVR INOX Limited. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh, promises a thrilling return to the big screen.

This anticipated sequel will be released in five languages, expanding its reach beyond Hindi to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam audiences. The film has drawn substantial interest across India, with major cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Chennai leading ticket sales.

Set against the backdrop of gang wars in Karachi's Lyari town, the narrative follows the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Singh. As bookings surge, it appears 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is poised for a successful box office run, echoing the triumph of its predecessor.

