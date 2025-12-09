Left Menu

Southern Yemen's Power Shift: A New Chapter in Civil Strife

Southern separatists in Yemen, backed by the UAE, have claimed control over key territories, threatening to reignite the civil war. This power shift disrupts the current fragile peace and highlights regional influences, with critical shipping routes and oil reserves at stake, complicating international relations and local governance.

Updated: 09-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:27 IST
Southern Yemen's Power Shift: A New Chapter in Civil Strife
Yemen's political landscape is witnessing a significant shift, as southern separatists have seized control of substantial territories. The Southern Transitional Council (STC), previously supported by the UAE, has announced its dominance over Hadhramaut and Mahra, escalating challenges for the internationally-recognized government.

This development threatens to unsettle the delicate balance that has maintained a semblance of peace in the region for years. The STC's occupation of Yemen's southern provinces holds implications for global trade routes, given the nation's strategic location near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The international community is closely watching these developments amid concerns over renewed conflict, which could have ripple effects beyond Yemen. With the STC's military and security stronghold expanding, questions loom about potential southern independence and the future of Yemen's unity.

