Southern Yemen's Power Shift: A New Chapter in Civil Strife

Yemen's political landscape is witnessing a significant shift, as southern separatists have seized control of substantial territories. The Southern Transitional Council (STC), previously supported by the UAE, has announced its dominance over Hadhramaut and Mahra, escalating challenges for the internationally-recognized government.

This development threatens to unsettle the delicate balance that has maintained a semblance of peace in the region for years. The STC's occupation of Yemen's southern provinces holds implications for global trade routes, given the nation's strategic location near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The international community is closely watching these developments amid concerns over renewed conflict, which could have ripple effects beyond Yemen. With the STC's military and security stronghold expanding, questions loom about potential southern independence and the future of Yemen's unity.