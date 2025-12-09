Left Menu

Noida Fake Call Centre Busted in Online Gaming Scam

Two individuals have been arrested in Noida for allegedly running a fake call centre that defrauded people through banned online gaming and betting apps. The accused used false identity documents and lured victims with promises of easy profits. Several devices used for the operation were confiscated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:27 IST
Noida Fake Call Centre Busted in Online Gaming Scam
  • Country:
  • India

Noida Police have apprehended two individuals accused of defrauding people through prohibited online gaming and betting apps, allegedly operated via a fraudulent call centre.

Seven laptops and eight mobile phones, believed to be used in the illicit operations, were seized during the arrests made in Noida Sector-2. The accused, identified as Sachin Goswami, 33, and Kunal Goswami, 22, were reportedly running the scheme from fake call centre setups.

Authorities have said that the fraudulent operations involved the use of fake identity documents and unregistered operations. Both arrested individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Telecommunications Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025