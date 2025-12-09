Noida Fake Call Centre Busted in Online Gaming Scam

Noida Police have apprehended two individuals accused of defrauding people through prohibited online gaming and betting apps, allegedly operated via a fraudulent call centre.

Seven laptops and eight mobile phones, believed to be used in the illicit operations, were seized during the arrests made in Noida Sector-2. The accused, identified as Sachin Goswami, 33, and Kunal Goswami, 22, were reportedly running the scheme from fake call centre setups.

Authorities have said that the fraudulent operations involved the use of fake identity documents and unregistered operations. Both arrested individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Telecommunications Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)