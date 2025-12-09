Operation Hinterland Brew: Major Drug Bust in Maharashtra

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully dismantled a significant mephedrone manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Wardha district. The operation, conducted over the weekend, led to the seizure of 128 kilograms of the illicit drug, with an estimated market value of Rs 192 crore.

Three individuals, including the operation's alleged mastermind who served as both financier and chemist, have been apprehended. The raid, named 'Operation Hinterland Brew,' was executed in a remote area of Karanja (Ghadge), approximately 60 km from Wardha.

The clandestine facility was ingeniously hidden within shrubland, with a makeshift structure designed to blend seamlessly into the rural landscape. Alongside the mephedrone, officials recovered 245 kilograms of precursor chemicals and equipment, crucial to the manufacturing process. This marks the fifth such facility dismantled by DRI this year, emphasizing their commitment to combating drug-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)