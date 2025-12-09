Operation Hinterland Brew: Major Drug Bust in Maharashtra
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) dismantled a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Wardha, Maharashtra, seizing 128 kg of the drug worth Rs 192 crore. Three individuals, including the mastermind, were arrested. The bust was part of 'Operation Hinterland Brew' conducted in a concealed facility to evade detection.
- Country:
- India
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully dismantled a significant mephedrone manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Wardha district. The operation, conducted over the weekend, led to the seizure of 128 kilograms of the illicit drug, with an estimated market value of Rs 192 crore.
Three individuals, including the operation's alleged mastermind who served as both financier and chemist, have been apprehended. The raid, named 'Operation Hinterland Brew,' was executed in a remote area of Karanja (Ghadge), approximately 60 km from Wardha.
The clandestine facility was ingeniously hidden within shrubland, with a makeshift structure designed to blend seamlessly into the rural landscape. Alongside the mephedrone, officials recovered 245 kilograms of precursor chemicals and equipment, crucial to the manufacturing process. This marks the fifth such facility dismantled by DRI this year, emphasizing their commitment to combating drug-related crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DRI
- mephadrone
- bust
- Maharashtra
- seizure
- drugs
- Operation Hinterland Brew
- arrest
- illegal labs
- NDPS Act
ALSO READ
Unveiling the Untapped Potential: Weight-Loss Drugs Offer Relief for PCOS Symptoms
No Shortage of Essential Anti-TB Drugs: Government Assurance Amidst Supply Chain Strengthening
Massive 195 Kg Ganja Seizure in Mathura
Police Crackdown on Narcotics: Massive Ganja Seizure in Meerut
NCB arrests 8 in Mizoram linked to Myanmar border drugs case