NIA Raids Expose CPI (Maoist) Revitalization Attempts

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its crackdown on alleged CPI (Maoist) activities in the north by raiding a suspect's accommodation in Rohtak, Haryana on Tuesday. This strategic operation forms part of a broader inquiry into the terror outfit's attempts to re-establish a foothold in the region.

During the search of Naresh's rented home, authorities confiscated two mobile phones along with several handwritten documents. According to an NIA spokesperson, Naresh, once affiliated with Chhatra Ekta Manch, is suspected of being tightly linked to prime accused Priyanshu Kashyap.

The investigation revealed Kashyap's frequent visits to Haryana, where he allegedly held clandestine meetings with underground CPI (Maoist) members as part of their plan to rejuvenate terrorism in states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab. The NIA continues to probe this unfolding conspiracy.

