Govt extends Otago fishing closure to protect northern hoiho for nine more months

The Government has extended the emergency fishery closure around the Otago Peninsula for an additional nine months to strengthen protection for the threatened northern hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin). Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says the extension will allow officials to properly evaluate long-term management options without compromising the species’ survival.

The temporary closure, which bans set-net fishing across an area extending roughly eight nautical miles offshore, will now remain in place until 16 September 2026. The affected zone is considered the region with the highest risk of hoiho bycatch, making it a critical habitat for conservation efforts.

Jones says the extension is necessary to ensure the final plan is robust, evidence-based, and fair.

“I have extended this closure to make sure we get the settings for longer-term measures right. All the options and feedback must be carefully reviewed because this is a move that cannot be rushed,” he said.

Consultation on long-term measures is already underway. The Minister says the Government must carefully balance hoiho protection with the livelihoods of local fishers who rely on coastal fisheries to support their families and communities.

“We need to strike the right balance between reducing accidental bycatch while not unfairly impacting fishers who work hard to provide for their families,” Jones said.

The original three-month emergency closure, enacted in September 2025, was expected to give officials and scientists enough time to recommend permanent measures. However, a legal challenge from an environmental group redirected scientific and official resources away from designing policy and toward litigation. Jones says this delayed progress and added uncertainty for commercial fishers.

“This is unfortunate as these delays increase uncertainty for affected fishers and do nothing to help the hoiho population,” he said.

Hoiho are a taonga species and one of the world’s rarest penguins. The northern population—found on mainland New Zealand and Rakiura/Stewart Island—is under severe threat due to habitat loss, disease, predation, and accidental capture in fishing gear.

Despite the nine-month extension, Jones expects to receive advice on permanent measures early in 2026, enabling a decision shortly thereafter. The goal is to move from emergency restrictions to a stable, long-term management approach that protects hoiho while supporting the fishing industry.

Public consultation on options for longer-term measures is open until 12 December 2025. More details, including guidance for making submissions, are available on the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) website.