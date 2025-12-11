Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Young Girl Loses Life in Noida Hit-and-Run Incident

A five-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after being hit by a speeding car in Noida's Sector 44. Despite being taken to hospitals in Noida and Delhi, she did not survive. Police have filed an FIR and are in search of the absconding driver identified by the child's mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 11-12-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 09:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in Noida's Sector 44 as a five-year-old girl, victim of a hit-and-run accident, succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital, according to police reports on Thursday.

The local authorities have registered an FIR at Sector 39 police station following a complaint by the child's mother. The driver involved in the accident remains at large.

The young victim was initially treated at Noida's district hospital before being transferred to Delhi. Despite medical efforts, she tragically passed away from her injuries, including severe head trauma. The police are actively pursuing the driver, whose vehicle details have been provided by the girl's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

