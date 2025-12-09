Indian Farmers Poised for Record Winter Crop Planting Amid Favorable Conditions

Indian farmers are intensifying their efforts in planting winter crops such as wheat, rapeseed, and chickpea, setting the stage for a landmark acreage record. Enhanced soil moisture levels, thanks to a bountiful monsoon, are facilitating cultivation in regions usually left fallow.

As the world's second-largest wheat producer, India is poised to augment its output, stabilize domestic prices, and possibly enable New Delhi to allow limited exports of wheat flour. The surge in rapeseed production could also decrease India's reliance on imported vegetable oils. Harish Galipelli from ILA Commodities suggested that boosted reservoir levels are allowing farmers to expand their winter crop areas.

Data from the farm ministry reveals that since October 1, Indian farmers have planted winter-sown crops over 47.9 million hectares, a 6.1% increase compared to last year. Particularly in northern regions, excess rainfall has contributed to this growth, with wheat and rapeseed leading the sowing expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)