Karnataka Government Criticized for Unmet Promises to Farmers

In a stern critique of the current administration, R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of failing to fulfill promises for North Karnataka and its farmers. Ashoka highlighted the government's alleged lack of sensitivity in addressing critical issues impacting the agrarian community.

Ashoka initiated a debate underscoring Siddaramaiah's unfulfilled promises from May 2020, such as fixing produce prices based on production costs and establishing a Rs 5,000 crore revolving fund for farmers. He further pointed out a deficiency in the natural disaster management fund and criticized the government's approach as leading to Karnataka ranking second in farmer suicides in India.

Claiming that vital promises like increased milking incentives and sugarcane price adjustments were ignored, Ashoka also alleged misdirection in public funds allocation under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. These criticisms sparked heated exchanges with government ministers attempting rebuttals.

(With inputs from agencies.)