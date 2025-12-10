Ensuring Human Rights: A Daily Commitment by Elected Representatives

In observance of Human Rights Day, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan implored elected officials to ensure human rights remain a palpable reality for every citizen. Speaking on the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he stressed the importance of these rights, particularly for marginalized communities.

Radhakrishnan noted that the 1948 document embodies the principles of dignity, freedom, equality, and justice globally. This year's theme, 'Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials,' emphasizes the attainability and necessity of human rights. He praised India's constitutional framework and ancient philosophy for championing these universal values.

Highlighting the Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' he reaffirmed India's constitutional guarantees and urged lawmakers to recommit to making human rights an everyday reality. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced ongoing discussions on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and upcoming election reform debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)