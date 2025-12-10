Left Menu

Ensuring Human Rights: A Daily Commitment by Elected Representatives

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan emphasized on the significance of human rights for every citizen, especially the marginalized, on Human Rights Day. He highlighted India's commitment to these values through its constitutional framework and called for renewed dedication from elected representatives to uphold human rights daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:48 IST
Ensuring Human Rights: A Daily Commitment by Elected Representatives
Rajya Sabha Chairman
In observance of Human Rights Day, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan implored elected officials to ensure human rights remain a palpable reality for every citizen. Speaking on the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he stressed the importance of these rights, particularly for marginalized communities.

Radhakrishnan noted that the 1948 document embodies the principles of dignity, freedom, equality, and justice globally. This year's theme, 'Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials,' emphasizes the attainability and necessity of human rights. He praised India's constitutional framework and ancient philosophy for championing these universal values.

Highlighting the Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' he reaffirmed India's constitutional guarantees and urged lawmakers to recommit to making human rights an everyday reality. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced ongoing discussions on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and upcoming election reform debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

