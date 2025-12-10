Left Menu

Transparency Under Threat: RTI Act Facing Systematic Erosion

TMC MP Mohammed Nadimul Haque criticized the central government in Rajya Sabha for undermining the Right to Information Act. He highlighted vacant posts at the Central Information Commission and digital issues with RTI services, urging swift government action to protect democracy and transparency.

Updated: 10-12-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:43 IST
  • India

In a vehement address to the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Mohammed Nadimul Haque accused the central government of systematically eroding the Right to Information Act. Haque declared the government's reluctance and fear in disclosing information, deeming it a direct threat to democracy.

During Zero Hour, he emphasized that the right to seek information is a Fundamental Right under Article 19 of the Constitution. Yet, twenty years after its inception, the RTI Act is being dismantled, with eight out of ten posts at the Central Information Commission vacant since last year, and no Chief Information Commissioner since September.

Haque also pointed out technological failures, noting persistent glitches on the RTI website that hinder access to information. He urged for immediate action to fill vacancies and restore the law's integrity, warning that a paper law with collapsing transparency is unacceptable in a democratic nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

