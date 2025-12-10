Left Menu

EVMs vs Ballot: The Ongoing Election Debate

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has defended the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) amidst opposition demands to return to ballot papers. Stressing EVMs’ legitimacy, Prasad cited court rulings and successful Bihar elections. He emphasized EVM safety, speed, and reliability, dismissing calls to revert to the old system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:43 IST
In response to opposition parties advocating for a return to ballot paper voting, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has strongly defended the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs). On Wednesday, he argued in Lok Sabha that revisiting the old method could lead to issues like booth capturing.

Prasad, a former Union law minister, highlighted that numerous Supreme Court and high court verdicts have validated EVM use. He also recalled an instance when the Election Commission invited parties to challenge EVM security, but no one participated.

Further supporting EVMs, Prasad noted no discrepancies were found in the recent Bihar election's VVPAT verification process. The government, committed to EVMs for their efficiency and security, has firmly opposed the return to ballot papers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

