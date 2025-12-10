Rising Tensions in Gaza: Anti-Hamas Groups Stir Controversy

Tensions simmer in Gaza as new anti-Hamas groups gain momentum following the death of commander Yasser Abu Shabab. Despite being small and localized, these factions are attracting more recruits, posing a growing challenge to Hamas and potentially complicating efforts for peace in the war-torn enclave.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously acknowledged support for these groups, though details are scarce. The recent escalation comes as internal rivalries and strategic plots unfold, with Abu Shabab's deputy, Ghassan Duhine, vowing to press on with their mission despite heavy losses.

Hamas maintains a stronghold over much of Gaza's population, labeling the new groups as collaborators. However, with Israeli-backed factions reportedly claiming up to 1,000 fighters, the dynamic landscape remains perilous, as ongoing geopolitical plans continue to influence the future of this divided region.

