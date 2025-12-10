Virat Kohli's Surge in ICC Rankings Fuels India’s ODI Aspirations

In a significant leap, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has advanced to second place in the latest ICC ODI rankings, heightening his pursuit of the top spot currently held by Rohit Sharma. Kohli's stellar performance in the series against South Africa proved pivotal in this achievement.

Kohli, who last held the top ODI position in 2021 before being overtaken by Pakistan's Babar Azam, showcased formidable form by scoring 302 runs across three matches, earning him the Player of the Series title. This performance helped India clinch the series 2-1.

Besides Kohli, other Indian players like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Kuldeep Yadav also made strides in the rankings, reflecting a flourishing period for Indian cricket. While, in the bowling league, Australia's Mitchell Starc made remarkable gains in the Test rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)