Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Surge in ICC Rankings Fuels India’s ODI Aspirations

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli moves up to second in the ICC ODI rankings, closing in on the top spot held by teammate Rohit Sharma. Kohli's efforts in a series against South Africa played a crucial role. Several other players, including KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, also saw ranking improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:03 IST
Virat Kohli's Surge in ICC Rankings Fuels India’s ODI Aspirations
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant leap, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has advanced to second place in the latest ICC ODI rankings, heightening his pursuit of the top spot currently held by Rohit Sharma. Kohli's stellar performance in the series against South Africa proved pivotal in this achievement.

Kohli, who last held the top ODI position in 2021 before being overtaken by Pakistan's Babar Azam, showcased formidable form by scoring 302 runs across three matches, earning him the Player of the Series title. This performance helped India clinch the series 2-1.

Besides Kohli, other Indian players like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Kuldeep Yadav also made strides in the rankings, reflecting a flourishing period for Indian cricket. While, in the bowling league, Australia's Mitchell Starc made remarkable gains in the Test rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025