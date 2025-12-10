Left Menu

Delhi Crime Branch Nets Ajay Gupta: The Goa Club Conflagration Inquiry

Ajay Gupta, a partner in Goa's 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, was brought to Delhi's Crime Branch for questioning in relation to a fire that killed 25 people. Gupta, who faces transit remand and detailed questioning in Goa, had been evading authorities but was detained after a medical stay.

Ajay Gupta, part-owner of Goa's 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, was apprehended in Delhi by the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell for his alleged involvement in a devastating fire incident.

Gupta, wearing a mask, was taken to LNJP Hospital for medical checks before being moved to Saket court for a transit remand. Goa Police initiated action after failing to locate him following the December 6 tragedy in Arpora.

Authorities detained Gupta after issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) and discovering him in a hospital for spine issues. With other nightclub staff already arrested and a Blue Corner Notice out for the other owners, Gupta will face rigorous inquiries concerning the fire's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

