Delhi Crime Branch Nets Ajay Gupta: The Goa Club Conflagration Inquiry

Ajay Gupta, part-owner of Goa's 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, was apprehended in Delhi by the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell for his alleged involvement in a devastating fire incident.

Gupta, wearing a mask, was taken to LNJP Hospital for medical checks before being moved to Saket court for a transit remand. Goa Police initiated action after failing to locate him following the December 6 tragedy in Arpora.

Authorities detained Gupta after issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) and discovering him in a hospital for spine issues. With other nightclub staff already arrested and a Blue Corner Notice out for the other owners, Gupta will face rigorous inquiries concerning the fire's circumstances.

