Surrender of Senior Naxalites Marks Major Victory in Maharashtra
Eleven senior Naxalites, with a collective bounty of Rs 82 lakh, surrendered to Maharashtra's police chief in Gadchiroli. Disillusionment with Maoist ideology and the state's rehabilitation policy led to their surrender. A total of 112 Maoists have surrendered in the district this year.
In a significant development in Maharashtra's fight against Naxalite insurgency, eleven senior Naxalites surrendered in Gadchiroli district on Wednesday. The Naxalites, carrying a combined reward of Rs 82 lakh, laid down their arms before Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla.
A police release revealed that disenchantment with the Maoist ideology and frustration over civilians' violence influenced their decision. The Maharashtra government's surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy played a key role in their decision. The intensified anti-Maoist operations and governmental policies have led to 112 Maoist cadre surrenders in the district this year alone.
The surrenders included notable figures like Ramesh Lekami and Bhima Kowasi, alongside seven other members from Chhattisgarh. Authorities hope this trend signifies a turning point in addressing the Maoist insurgency in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
