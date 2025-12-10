Decade-Old Motor Accident Case in Thane Sees Justice with Rs 20 Lakh Payout

In a landmark decision, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane, Maharashtra, has directed a motorcycle owner along with an insurance company to compensate a man with Rs 20 lakh for injuries sustained in a 2015 accident.

The tribunal's ruling came a decade after the accident, during which Satyaveer Singh Rameshchandra Singh suffered severe injuries when a motorcycle, reportedly driven negligently by Mohit Vijay Ramchandani, struck him. Initially, Singh had sought Rs 56 lakh, but the tribunal settled on a compensation of Rs 20,04,862, to be paid jointly by Ramchandani and the insurance company.

The tribunal member, Rupali V Mohite, emphasized the absence of any contributory negligence on Singh's part, awarding the compensation with an additional 9% annual interest from the petition filing date. The case underscores the long legal journey and significant costs involved in such accident claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)