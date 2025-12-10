Renewable Roadblock: Trump's Freeze on Wind and Solar Projects

In the midst of rising electricity demand, U.S. President Donald Trump's freeze on approvals for major onshore wind and solar projects leaves thousands of megawatts of clean power in limbo. A Reuters review reveals a bottleneck stemming from the administration's policies, affecting both federal and private lands.

Since taking office, Trump has permitted just one solar project on federal lands, compared to numerous approvals during former President Biden's tenure. The directive, requiring Interior Secretary Doug Burgum's personal approval for new renewable projects, has hit over 500 planned projects with delays and cancellations.

The stalled progress sparks criticism from industry officials and lawmakers, amid growing urgency to meet future U.S. electricity demands, predicted to rise significantly by 2030. Despite defense from the Interior Department, industry voices and state leaders call for a policy reversal to align with the administration's stated energy goals.

