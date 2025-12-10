Leopard Tragedy Unfolds in Odisha: Poaching Crisis Continues

A leopard ensnared by alleged poachers succumbed to its injuries while undergoing treatment in Odisha's Angul district, as reported by an official on Wednesday.

The animal was first noticed by locals on Tuesday, ensnared near the Kusumchankragarh reserve forest area in the Angul division. According to Nitish Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Angul, the six-year-old male leopard was found in a severely weakened state and was moved to the nearby Kulasingha nursery. Unfortunately, internal bleeding led to its death shortly after.

A post-mortem was performed under the oversight of senior forest officials, following established protocols. Preliminary investigations suggest the snare was meant for wild boars, laid by poachers. Kumar assured that arrests of the responsible individuals will be made soon.

