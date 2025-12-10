Left Menu

Leopard Tragedy Unfolds in Odisha: Poaching Crisis Continues

A leopard trapped in a poacher's snare in Odisha’s Angul district succumbed to its injuries despite rescue efforts. Detected by locals near Kusumchankragarh reserve forest, the leopard was shifted to a nursery but died from internal bleeding. Officials have promised to arrest those involved soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:57 IST
Leopard Tragedy Unfolds in Odisha: Poaching Crisis Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard ensnared by alleged poachers succumbed to its injuries while undergoing treatment in Odisha's Angul district, as reported by an official on Wednesday.

The animal was first noticed by locals on Tuesday, ensnared near the Kusumchankragarh reserve forest area in the Angul division. According to Nitish Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Angul, the six-year-old male leopard was found in a severely weakened state and was moved to the nearby Kulasingha nursery. Unfortunately, internal bleeding led to its death shortly after.

A post-mortem was performed under the oversight of senior forest officials, following established protocols. Preliminary investigations suggest the snare was meant for wild boars, laid by poachers. Kumar assured that arrests of the responsible individuals will be made soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025