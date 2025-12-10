Left Menu

Fugitive Convict Nabbed: Four Years On the Run Comes to an End

The Delhi Police has arrested Wahid Khan, a 76-year-old fugitive who evaded capture for over four years. Khan, convicted under the POCSO Act in 2018, had been on the run since jumping parole in 2021. Authorities arrested him after a meticulous search and tracking efforts by the crime branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:05 IST
Fugitive Convict Nabbed: Four Years On the Run Comes to an End
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has successfully detained a 76-year-old convict, Wahid Khan, who had evaded arrest for more than four years after fleeing parole, officials stated on Wednesday. Khan, originally from Agra, was on the run since September 2021, following his failure to return to prison.

Convicted in 2018 under the stringent POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor, Khan faced life imprisonment. Despite being granted a two-week parole, he disappeared, sparking a widespread manhunt as he frequently relocated between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Efforts by a dedicated crime branch team culminated in Khan's apprehension on December 9 in Delhi after receiving a critical tip. He admitted during interrogation to deliberately avoiding his return to incarceration post-parole.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025