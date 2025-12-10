Fugitive Convict Nabbed: Four Years On the Run Comes to an End

The Delhi Police has successfully detained a 76-year-old convict, Wahid Khan, who had evaded arrest for more than four years after fleeing parole, officials stated on Wednesday. Khan, originally from Agra, was on the run since September 2021, following his failure to return to prison.

Convicted in 2018 under the stringent POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor, Khan faced life imprisonment. Despite being granted a two-week parole, he disappeared, sparking a widespread manhunt as he frequently relocated between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Efforts by a dedicated crime branch team culminated in Khan's apprehension on December 9 in Delhi after receiving a critical tip. He admitted during interrogation to deliberately avoiding his return to incarceration post-parole.

(With inputs from agencies.)