Delhi Court Grants Goa Police 36-Hour Transit for Nightclub Fire Suspect

A Delhi court granted a 36-hour transit remand for Ajay Gupta, one of the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, linked to a tragic fire in Goa. This decision comes amid travel disruptions and focuses on Gupta's health during custody. Several owners face international notices and legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:17 IST
  • India

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted Goa Police a 36-hour transit remand for Ajay Gupta, an owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, which witnessed a deadly fire causing 25 fatalities on December 6.

Gupta was taken into custody in Delhi on suspicion of involvement in the incident. Goa Police presented him to Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi, requesting the transit remand.

The court emphasized precautions due to Gupta's medical conditions amid ongoing air travel challenges. Meanwhile, other owners are either detained or missing, with international notices in place to track them down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

