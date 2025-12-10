ECB Eyes Another Upgrade Amid Economic Resilience

The European Central Bank (ECB) is considering adjusting its growth forecasts upwards once again in December, according to ECB President Christine Lagarde. This potential revision comes as Europe's economy demonstrates unexpected resilience against persistent uncertainties and ongoing trade tensions.

Speaking at a Financial Times event, Lagarde expressed confidence in the ECB's previous upgrades, suggesting another upward adjustment might be on the horizon. "In the last projection exercises, we have upgraded our projections," she noted. "My suspicion is that we might do that again in December."

Lagarde also reiterated her stance on monetary policy, emphasizing its stability and indicating that no immediate interest rate changes are necessary. This consistent message continues to reassure investors of the ECB's current direction.

