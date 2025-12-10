Left Menu

ECB Eyes Another Upgrade Amid Economic Resilience

The European Central Bank might raise its growth projections in December due to the economy's resilience, despite uncertainties and trade tensions. ECB President Christine Lagarde suggested this possibility at a Financial Times event, reiterating the view that current monetary policy is adequate, with no imminent interest rate changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:33 IST
ECB Eyes Another Upgrade Amid Economic Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Central Bank (ECB) is considering adjusting its growth forecasts upwards once again in December, according to ECB President Christine Lagarde. This potential revision comes as Europe's economy demonstrates unexpected resilience against persistent uncertainties and ongoing trade tensions.

Speaking at a Financial Times event, Lagarde expressed confidence in the ECB's previous upgrades, suggesting another upward adjustment might be on the horizon. "In the last projection exercises, we have upgraded our projections," she noted. "My suspicion is that we might do that again in December."

Lagarde also reiterated her stance on monetary policy, emphasizing its stability and indicating that no immediate interest rate changes are necessary. This consistent message continues to reassure investors of the ECB's current direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025