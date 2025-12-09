U.S.-China Trade Tensions Impact Nvidia Amidst Fed Rate Decisions
Wall Street remained stable as investors focus on the Federal Reserve's policy decisions. Nvidia shares fluctuated due to U.S.-China trade news affecting AI chip exports. The Federal Reserve's meeting, labor market cooling, and forecasts for rate cuts are influencing market movements.
Nvidia's stock, initially buoyed by President Trump's decision to allow exports of advanced AI chips to China, experienced volatility as conflicting reports emerged about Beijing's potential restrictions on these purchases.
The Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting has held investors' attention, with markets responding to expectations of a 25-basis-point rate cut due to persistent inflation concerns and a cooling labor market.
Meanwhile, a bidding war for Warner Bros and movements in companies like CVS Health and Home Depot continue to shape the financial landscape, underscoring the complex tapestry of influences on Wall Street.
(With inputs from agencies.)