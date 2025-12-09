U.S.-China Trade Tensions Impact Nvidia Amidst Fed Rate Decisions

Nvidia's stock, initially buoyed by President Trump's decision to allow exports of advanced AI chips to China, experienced volatility as conflicting reports emerged about Beijing's potential restrictions on these purchases.

The Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting has held investors' attention, with markets responding to expectations of a 25-basis-point rate cut due to persistent inflation concerns and a cooling labor market.

Meanwhile, a bidding war for Warner Bros and movements in companies like CVS Health and Home Depot continue to shape the financial landscape, underscoring the complex tapestry of influences on Wall Street.

(With inputs from agencies.)