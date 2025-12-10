Coalition of the Willing: Leaders to Convene via Videoconference
A videoconference meeting for the 'coalition of the willing' nations supporting Ukraine is scheduled for Thursday, announced the French presidency. The coalition, led by Britain and France, aims to strategize on offering further assistance and support to Ukraine amidst ongoing conflicts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:39 IST
- Country:
- France
The leaders of the 'coalition of the willing', a group of nations allied in their support for Ukraine, are scheduled to meet this Thursday. The announcement came from the French presidency on Wednesday.
This gathering will occur via videoconference, reflecting the importance of quick and efficient communication among Ukraine's supporters.
Jointly spearheaded by Britain and France, the coalition aims to reinforce strategies and actions to assist Ukraine during its current challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- coalition
- meeting
- Ukraine
- allies
- videoconference
- French presidency
- France
- Britain
- leaders
- support
ALSO READ
France's Economy Resilient Amid Political Challenges
ECB to Keep Interest Rates Steady, Says Bank of France Chief
France Aids Benin in Thwarting Coup Attempt: A New Chapter in West African Stability
France's Narrow Budget Passage: Political Maneuvering Amidst Economic Challenges
Lecornu's Precarious Win: The Costly Battle Over France's 2026 Social Security Budget