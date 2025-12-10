Left Menu

Coalition of the Willing: Leaders to Convene via Videoconference

A videoconference meeting for the 'coalition of the willing' nations supporting Ukraine is scheduled for Thursday, announced the French presidency. The coalition, led by Britain and France, aims to strategize on offering further assistance and support to Ukraine amidst ongoing conflicts.

  France

The leaders of the 'coalition of the willing', a group of nations allied in their support for Ukraine, are scheduled to meet this Thursday. The announcement came from the French presidency on Wednesday.

This gathering will occur via videoconference, reflecting the importance of quick and efficient communication among Ukraine's supporters.

Jointly spearheaded by Britain and France, the coalition aims to reinforce strategies and actions to assist Ukraine during its current challenges.

