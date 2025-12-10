Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Investment Scam Hits Elderly Victim

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a cyber fraud syndicate after arresting four individuals responsible for deceiving an elderly man in a Rs 16 lakh scam. The operation, executed through social media groups, targeted unsuspecting investors with promises of exorbitant returns.

The accused, identified as Manish Dilip Bhai Koshti, Md Zaid A Sidi, Md Aezaz Khimani, and Shaikh Abrar, all residents of Ahmedabad, orchestrated the fraudulent activities. They lured a Palam Colony resident into a bogus investment scheme that guaranteed up to 300 per cent returns.

Upon the victim's complaint through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, the police tracked monetary transactions to Koshti's bank account, leading to his arrest and subsequent capture of his associates. The group is connected to 163 similar complaints across various regions, and further investigations continue.

