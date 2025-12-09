Left Menu

FIR Filed for Offensive Social Media Content

Mumbai police have lodged an FIR against two individuals for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad and the Muslim community on social media. The complaint, filed by social activist Muhammad Jameel Merchant, cites the use of multiple accounts to circulate inflammatory content aimed at provoking religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:49 IST
FIR Filed for Offensive Social Media Content
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai authorities have initiated legal proceedings against two individuals accused of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad on social media platforms, specifically Instagram.

Social activist Muhammad Jameel Merchant filed a complaint, alleging that multiple social media accounts were used to circulate content targeting the Muslim community and the Supreme Court.

The police, responding to these allegations, registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, although no arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025