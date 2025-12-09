FIR Filed for Offensive Social Media Content

Mumbai authorities have initiated legal proceedings against two individuals accused of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad on social media platforms, specifically Instagram.

Social activist Muhammad Jameel Merchant filed a complaint, alleging that multiple social media accounts were used to circulate content targeting the Muslim community and the Supreme Court.

The police, responding to these allegations, registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, although no arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)